WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Nathan White is being described as a loving husband, father and grandfather who could make anyone laugh.

White was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday after he was pulled from his burning home on Center Court.

“It was a normal Wednesday,” said Tammy White, Nathan’s wife of almost 45 years.

“I went to leave the house, and he said, ‘Get back here you didn’t give me a kiss.’ So, I gave him a kiss and left the house… two and a half hours later, get a call from my neighbor, ‘The house is on fire and we can’t get him out of the house,'” she continued.

Firefighters said they found Nathan in his bedroom near the window, likely trying to escape, but he’d inhaled too much smoke.

On Friday, he was taken off life support.

Tammy says she’s taking comfort in the fact that her husband is now helping others.

“We just got news he helped a 30 year old with his liver. They just sent me another text, he’s helping someone with his corneas, he’s helping someone with a skin graft. That gives me comfort because he’s helping other people, but I wish he was here,” she said.

Tammy not only lost her husband, but her home and almost everything she owns in the fire. She works at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Warwick, which is now putting her up temporarily.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Tammy with funeral costs and finding a new place to live.