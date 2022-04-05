WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man accused of setting fire to his own home has been indicted by a statewide grand jury.

The grand jury returned an indictment on March 30 charging Carlos Figueroa Ortiz with first-degree arson, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Fire officials said they were called to Evergreen Drive on June 10 and arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

All of the residents, including Figueroa Ortiz, were able to escape without injury.

Figueroa Ortiz, 29, was later arrested following an investigation by Warwick police.

He’s due in court for arraignment on April 22.