Warwick man in prison for terrorist plot asking for compassionate release

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man who was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison for conspiring to support ISIS and conspiring to commit an act of terrorism is asking for compassionate release.

Nicholas Rovinski, now 29, plotted to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller back in 2015, after ISIS issued a decree urging members to kill her over a cartoon contest of the Prophet Muhammad. The plot was never carried out.

According to court documents, Rovinski says he wants to be released to home confinement.

Rovinski’s attorney says the prison in Danbury, Connecticut where he is being held has had 15 cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population and another 32 cases among prison staff. He continues to argue that since Rovinski has cerebral palsy, he is at a higher risk.

Rovinski pleaded guilty to plotting to behead Geller and later denounced his allegiance with the terrorist group and cooperated with federal investigators.

As of now, he is not scheduled to be released until 2028.

