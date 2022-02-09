PROVIDENCE. R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man who, along with an accomplice, fraudulently applied for hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief funds meant for small businesses was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday.

Prosecutors said David Butziger, 53, admitted that he and David Staveley, 54, of Andover, attempted to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by seeking $543,959 in forgivable loans.

Prosecutors said the pair claimed to have dozens of employees earning wages at four businesses that were not open for business prior to the start of the pandemic.

Butziger and Staveley were the first two people in the country to be accused of fraudulently seeking pandemic relief loans when they were charged in May 2020.

Staveley, who initially faked his own death and spent several months on the run before he was apprehended, pleaded guilty last May. He was sentenced to serve nearly five years behind bars.

Butziger pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud in October 2020. He must spend the first six months of his supervised release in confinement, and has also been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.