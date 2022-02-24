PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Warwick man charged with sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 has been sentenced to spend eight years in prison.

The attorney general’s office in a statement Thursday said 42-year-old Edwin Aleman waived indictment and pleaded no contest earlier this week to first-degree child molestation.

According to prosecutors, Aleman sexually assaulted the victim on the evening of July 24 at a home in Warwick.

The victim and a parent immediately reported the assault to local police, who arrested the defendant.

Aleman was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and register as a sex offender.