KNEELAND, Calif. (WPRI) — The Warwick man caught stealing a boat after killing a woman in California last year will serve 25 years to life in prison, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Medeiros, 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Emily Lobba.

Prosecutors believe Medeiros strangled Lobba in her home last year before taking off with most of her possessions.

“Ms. Lobba’s caretaker encountered Medeiros at the crime scene and notified law enforcement as Medeiros fled in Ms. Lobba’s van,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Medeiros escaped into the Arcata Community Forest and evaded capture for about a week, according to prosecutors. He was eventually arrested while attempting to sail away on a Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol boat.

Medeiros will spend at least 25 years in prison, and will serve an additional six years and four months for felony evading and theft of a vehicle. Prosecutors said he was also convicted of assaulting a correctional deputy with an improvised weapon while behind bars.