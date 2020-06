WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have identified a the 74-year-old Warwick man who died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool over the weekend.

Charles Schifino was found at the bottom of the pool by a family member on Sunday afternoon, police said Monday.

He was transported to Kent Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of Schifino’s death remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear whether or not his death is considered suspicious.