Warwick man fills potholes causing dispute over who is responsible

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A resident of a Warwick Neck neighborhood decided to take matters into his own hands by filling in large potholes that he says have been neglected by the city.

Matthew Yehle lives off Paine Street and said the potholes on Meadow View Avenue became unbearable. He said that’s why he decided to buy material to fill them in himself.

“They are deep, that’s the problem,” Yehle said. “It wasn’t anything you could just slow down and roll over.”

After putting multiple calls in to the City of Warwick, he says he found out the road is privately owned by the Harbor Lights Marina.

Yehle said when his friend damaged his car while driving over the potholes, he knew it was time to take action.

“He had like $1,200 of damage to his car so that was kind of the final strike for me,” Yehle said.

It cost Yehle $180 to fix the potholes. He then took to social media.

The road is an access point to the marina and is traveled often, especially in the summer.

Co-owners of Harbor Lights are former Rhode Island Gov. Philip Noel and his son, Joe Noel.

The owners explained to Eyewitness News that the city has maintained the road for nearly 60 years.

Joe Noel said he believes a change in administration at Warwick City Hall may have caused the “unwritten agreement” to “fall through the cracks.”

Harbor Lights said they have been in communication with the city since Yehle took to social media about his endeavor.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, a city spokesperson said, “While the resident’s action to repair the pothole is commendable and the city is sympathetic to those who travel along the road in question, we are unable to spend city funds to repair a private roadway.”

“Mayor [Joseph] Solomon believes that it is not appropriate for taxpayer dollars to be utilized to pave or otherwise maintain private property and has been consistent in the city’s approach to this issue, despite what may or may not have been past practice,” the spokesperson added.