Warwick man fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick family is begging anyone who’s not yet vaccinated to reconsider as one of their own deals with severe complications of COVID-19.

Since testing positive less than two weeks ago, Michael Fassel has gone from urgent care to Kent Hospital to Rhode Island Hospital, where he’s now on a ventilator, according to his sister.

“Everything has gone extremely quick,” Anna Fassel-Flanary said. “Saturday morning at 6 a.m. we got a phone call telling us that he took a turn for the worse.”

Michael’s family believes that if he had gotten vaccinated, he might not be in the position he’s in right now. Though it’s not yet confirmed, doctors told the family they believe the delta variant caused his symptoms, which include failing kidneys and permanent lung damage.

“38-year-old boy is not supposed to be fighting for his life,” said his dad, Dana Fassel, who was able to see his son virtually on Monday with the help of a nurse holding the phone.

“You can notice there’s a little flutter in his eyes and you can see the one tear coming out of his left eye,” he recalled.

Now, the family’s trying to set up another call for Michael’s 10-year-old son, who they say asks about his dad on a daily basis.

At 38 and in relatively good health, Michael decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a choice his family wants others to be aware of as they pray for his recovery.

“Get the vaccine. It is not a joke, it is nothing to play with,” Dana added. “You can be as strong and as healthy as you think, but this hits you, it doesn’t give up.”

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with Michael’s medical expenses.