Warwick man, 19, dies following weekend crash

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Warwick man has succumbed to his injuries following a crash in West Greenwich over the weekend, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Police said Gage Mello, 19, was driving on I-95 North near Exit 7 Sunday night when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and hit a tree.

The force from the crash ejected both Mello and his juvenile passenger from the vehicle. Police said neither Mello nor his passenger were wearing seat belts.

Both were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Mello died from his injuries on Monday, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, however, police believe speed was a factor.

Anyone who witnessed or may have any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Hope Valley Barracks at (401) 444-1068.