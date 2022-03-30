PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man convicted of illegally buying guns and selling them on the streets will spend the next two years behind bars, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Ademola Kayode Jr., 30, of Warwick, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally dealing and possessing unlicensed firearms.

Kayode was one of 26 people indicted back in 2018 during a federal firearms and drugs trafficking sweep.

Prosecutors said Kayode purchased at least 16 firearms, in each case falsely stating on Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives forms that he was not a user of controlled substances when, in fact, he was.

Three of the guns were recovered in Providence with two others were found in Georgia and New York.

Once his prison term is over, Kayode will spend three years on federal supervised release.