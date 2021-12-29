Warwick man charged with DUI after crashing into state police cruiser

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 in Warwick.

Richard Stanley, 54, of Warwick, has been charged with driving under the influence (BAC pending), and driving so as to endanger.

Officials say the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday near the Airport Connector by Exit 14.

State police say both Stanley and the trooper, who has not been identified, were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Stanley was later transported to State Police Headquarters where he was processed, specially arraigned by the Justice of the Peace and released into the custody of a responsible adult.