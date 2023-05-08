WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick and Rhode Island State Police arrested a man Friday who’s accused of attacking an officer during a traffic stop.

William Blair, 40, was wanted on several charges including felony assault.

Police say Blair was pulled over last Tuesday for driving erratically. It was then, according to police, that he allegedly assaulted an officer before escaping arrest.

In addition to felony assault, Blair faces charges of threats to public officials, eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

Court records show he was arraigned Monday and granted $20,000 surety bond, under the condition he undergo mental health monitoring.