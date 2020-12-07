Warwick man arrested after police find explosive device in car

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police had to call in the state bomb squad on Sunday after finding an explosive device inside a vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

Police said they pulled over the car around 7 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive for unspecified motor vehicle violations.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, the officer found a “suspicious-looking device” that looked like a small cylinder with a fuse, according to police.

Police closed the road and evacuated the immediate area as the bomb squad responded and removed the device, which was determined to be explosive. Further investigation indicated it may have been an altered aerial firework, police said.

The driver, Robert Defeo Jr., 40, of Warwick, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of materials convertible to a bomb. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned Monday in district court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/7/2020: Luke Renchan and Matt D'Amico

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community