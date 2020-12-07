Warwick man arrested after police find explosive device in car

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police had to call in the state bomb squad on Sunday after finding an explosive device inside a vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

Police said they pulled over the car around 7 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive for unspecified motor vehicle violations.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, the officer found a “suspicious-looking device” that looked like a small cylinder with a fuse, according to police.

Police closed the road and evacuated the immediate area as the bomb squad responded and removed the device, which was determined to be explosive. Further investigation indicated it may have been an altered aerial firework, police said.

The driver, Robert Defeo Jr., 40, of Warwick, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of materials convertible to a bomb. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned Monday in district court.