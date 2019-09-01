Warwick man accused of exposing himself at school

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man is accused of exposing himself to two women working inside St. Rose of Lima School on Brentwood Avenue in Warwick Friday afternoon.

Warwick police say Adam Brice, 21, urinated on the side of the building within view of the two witnesses, and then pulled his pants down again after waving to the women.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, some of the incident was captured on video.

It went on to say that Brice admitted to the officer that he urinated in the basketball court area and asked, “if anyone had seen him.”

Police said only teachers were in the building on Friday and no students were present.

Brice was arrested and later released. He is expected in court on September 24.

