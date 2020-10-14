Warwick man, 77, killed in motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 77-year-old Warwick man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday morning, according to Warwick Police Department.

The crash occurred on West Shore Road around 11 a.m. Police said responding officers found a motorcycle in a wooded area off the roadway and the operator being tended to by bystanders.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist veered off the roadway, went onto the sidewalk and crossed all three lanes of traffic before crashing into the woods. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Police believe neither speed, alcohol nor distracted driving are factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone who witnessed the crash or can provide additional information is asked to contact Officer Jake Elderkin of the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at (401) 468-4335.

