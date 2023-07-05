WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man who left his Warwick home on Tuesday and never returned.

Carl Dias, 63, was last seen on Broad Street in Cranston around 10 a.m. He was last in contact with family and friends around 2:30 a.m. that day.

He drives a gray 2016 Kia Soul with Rhode Island registration VL-750 and was last seen wearing a Patriots T-Shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwick police at (401) 468-4200 or their local police.

