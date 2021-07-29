Warwick man, 60, killed in head-on crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a two-car crash in Warwick that claimed a man’s life Wednesday evening.

Michael A. Paliotti, 60, of Warwick, died at the hospital following the crash on Main Avenue, police said Thursday.

The preliminary investigation showed Paliotti was heading westbound around 5 p.m. when his car crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police. At last check, he was in stable condition.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash. They said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use on Paliotti’s part, but witnesses told police they saw him driving erratically prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwick police at (401) 468-4344.