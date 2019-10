WARWICK R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Warwick man in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins reported in the north end of the city over the past several months.

Eric Johnson, 19, was charged with multiple counts of larceny.

According to police, he would target unlocked cars for money and electronics and attempt to cover his face during the break-ins.

Police urged residents to keep their vehicles locked and report any suspicious activity.