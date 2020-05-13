Breaking News
1 dead after head-on crash on Route 101 in Foster
1  of  2
Live Now
Governor Raimondo Coronavirus Briefing Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – 3 p.m. Update

Warwick landlord arrested, charged with attacking tenants

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police have arrested a landlord accused of barging into his tenants’ home and attacking them after they didn’t pay rent on time.

Frank Marr, 65, faces charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident last week, which was captured on video.

Larry and Cassandra Adekeye told Eyewitness News on Tuesday they were still awaiting unemployment benefits after recently being laid off.

When they were unable to pay rent, the couple said Marr stormed into their Oakland Beach home and began throwing stuff around and threatening them.

“He aggressively came into the house, was banging on my door, breaking all of the dishes, slamming everything,” Larry recalled. “He attacked me, threw all the glassware at me, and was just really aggressive — spitting in my face, telling me he was going to kill me, that he was going to slit my throat.”

In the video, Marr can also be heard threatening to evict the Adekeyes, even though evictions are currently barred in Rhode Island due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since both charges are misdemeanors and Marr isn’t on probation, police said he was released with a summons to appear in court on September 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com