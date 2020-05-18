Warwick landlord accused of assaulting tenants arrested twice since

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Warwick landlord accused of attacking his tenants for not paying their rent was arrested again on Monday.

Frank Marr, 65, was first arrested last week on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct after two of his tenants, Larry and Cassandra Adekeye, claimed he attacked and threatened them after they told him they were unable to pay rent.

Major Michael Gilbert of the Warwick Police Department tells Eyewitness News that Marr was arrested a second time over the weekend and a third time Monday morning, both on charges of disorderly conduct.

Gilbert said the latest two incidents involved Marr and the residents of a home on Larochelle Avenue.

Marr, according to Gilbert, was presented as a bail violator Monday since he was just released on $2,000 surety bail from the incident over the weekend.

In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, Marr defended his actions, claiming the Adekeyes were using the pandemic as an excuse to not pay rent.

“These people have thousands of dollars and aren’t paying me my rent,” Marr said.

The Adekeyes said they were unable to pay their rent because they were laid off and had not yet received their unemployment benefits, which were frozen due to an ongoing federal fraud investigation.

Marr is scheduled to appear in court on the first two incidents, and possibly the third, in September.