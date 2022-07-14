WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Restrictions on outdoor water use are now in effect for Warwick residents.

Mayor Frank Picozzi announced on Facebook that the city is moving to an odd/even system, effective immediately.

Anyone with odd-number street addresses can use water on odd-number calendar days, while those with even-number street addresses can use water on even-number calendar days.

Residents who have questions about the restrictions can call the Warwick Water Division at (401) 921-9735.

Odd/even water restrictions are also in effect for customers in South Kingstown and Narragansett.

Almost the entire state of Rhode Island was upgraded to a moderate drought on Thursday, with the only exception being the southern coast.