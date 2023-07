WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire fighters in Warwick are investigating a house fire that happened late Friday night.

Crews were called to a home on Port Circle just after 10 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Residents on the scene said everyone inside, including pets, were able to make it outside of the home safely.

A 12 News crew on scene said about 10 fire apparatus responded to the scene and the fire appeared to be on the first floor.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.