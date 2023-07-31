WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a Warwick home Monday evening.

The fire broke out inside a home at the corner of Honeysuckle Road and Algonquin Drive. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the roof and smoke pouring out of the windows.

Battalion Fire Chief Bill Wilson tells 12 News the fire appears to have started in the attic and spread to the roof.

Wilson said firefighters were forced to evacuate the home shortly after arriving due to a partial roof collapse.

“The fire had been burning for quite a while prior to our arrival,” he explained. “The roof structure got weakened.”

The one resident who was home at the time escaped safely with his dog, according to Wilson. No one was injured.

Wilson said the home appears to be inhabitable at this time. It’s unclear at this time how many residents have been displaced.

“The house definitely has some heavy water and smoke damage, [as well as] some fire damage,” Wilson said. “But most of [the fire] was contained to above the ceiling line … the ceiling line to the roof is basically just gone.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A firefighter covered in soot is hosed off outside of a home on the corner of Honeysuckle Road and Algonquin Drive in Warwick



The home caught fire this afternoon and smoke is still coming out of the roof. A portion of the roof caved in. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UoyoT59M2n — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) July 31, 2023