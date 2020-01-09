Warwick home destroyed by fire, displaces 8 residents

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — What began as a closet fire ended up destroying a Warwick home Wednesday night and displacing the eight residents that lived there, according to Battalion Chief Alan Gouveia.

Gouveia said the fire broke out inside a second-floor closet at a home on Pearl Lane.

He said it took crews nearly an hour to get the fire under control after the flames extended into the ceiling and walls.

“It was a tough fire because it was an older house,” Gouveia said. “It was burning in the walls for quite a while.”

Gouveia said no one was injured, but the house has been deemed uninhabitable. He also said a bunny was rescued from the fire and two cats remain unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.