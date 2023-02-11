WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A home in Warwick is being called a “complete loss” after fire broke out late Friday night.

According to Battalion Chief Jay Fury, the fire happened at a house on Pevear Ave. around 10 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the back of the building.

The people inside the home at the time were able to make it out safely.

Fury said that there were some cats found inside the home that had died, but dogs that were inside were able to escape.

However, at last check, those dogs are still missing.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause of he fire.