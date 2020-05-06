Warwick high school plans ‘graduation by appointment’ for Class of 2020

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The final months of high school are supposed to be an endless celebration, but for the Class of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to spend their final semester at home.

Toll Gate High School Principal Candace Caluori said even though sports seasons, school plays, proms and everything in between has been canceled, she wanted to make sure her seniors received the recognition they deserve.

“Our heart breaks for them,” Caluori said. “But we wanted there to be at least a small personal piece of this so that they would actually physically hold their diploma and wear their cap and gown.”

After brainstorming ways to safely hold a graduation ceremony, Caluori and others in the Warwick School District came up with what they’re calling “graduation by appointment.”

Caluori said every graduating senior will have a specific time slot and, in their caps, gowns and face masks, they will walk one-by-one across the stage to receive their diploma. After crossing the stage, there will be a designated area for each student to take a picture.

Similar to a normal graduation ceremony, there will be speeches from faculty and seniors, including the superintendent, principals, valedictorian and salutatorian. Those speeches will be prerecorded and played during the ceremony.

Britt Olsson, a senior at Toll Gate High School, tells Eyewitness News she’s thankful her class will have an in-person ceremony, even with the restrictions.

“We’re all really grateful that we have something to look forward to and to have a little bit of closure,” Olsson said.

Olsson, who played volleyball and softball for Toll Gate, was a dedicated member of four clubs during her time as Titan, all while juggling a rigorous course load that included several AP classes. She was recently accepted into Williams College and plans on majoring in Physics.

She said she can’t wait to share one last special memory with her classmates.

“All of these people have such bright plans for their future,” Olsson said. “They’re so smart, so driven. It’s overwhelming to be a part of it. All the people are going to go to such amazing places.”

“We’re a tight-knit community of people and we have a lot of pride in our school,” Caluori added. “What could be more prideful than walking across the stage to get your diploma?”

Toll Gate’s graduation is scheduled for June 3 at 1:30 p.m. and Pilgrim High School’s graduation will follow a similar format on June 4.