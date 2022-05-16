WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick gym has been struck by suspected vandals for a third time since the beginning of the year.

Six windows of Pro Fitness on Bald Hill Road were smashed out around 1 a.m. on Monday based on surveillance footage, according to gym manager Soph Duong.

Duong says the video shows what appears to be two men hopping over a nearby guardrail with rocks in their hands and throwing them into the glass.

The gym reported a similar case of vandalism late last week. The gym was first vandalized back in January.

Warwick police have been notified about all three incidents and say they are going to review the surveillance video.