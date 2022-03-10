WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick girl is being praised for her brave actions after she saved her grandmother’s life.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Warwick Police Department said Brooklyn Kraemer was there when her grandmother recently suffered from an epileptic seizure.

The seizure, according to police, caused Kraemer’s grandmother to fall and hit her head on the ground. The impact knocked her unconscious.

Kraemer rushed to her grandmother’s aid, unlocking her phone and calling 911 and her family for assistance.

The Norwood School student was recognized by police Thursday.