WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 10-year-old in Warwick received an early Christmas gift — all thanks to her charity work.

Mayor Frank Picozzi awarded Kassidy Underwood a citation for her work fundraising for The Tomorrow Fund, which benefits children battling cancer.

Underwood delivered a donation of $101 for the organization on Wednesday to Picozzi’s Christmas lights display, which fundraises for the organization.

In a letter accompanying the donation, Underwood said she wants to “help kids and their families” every year.

Underwood sold lemonade to help raise the money.

Picozzi posted Underwood’s letter to social media in an attempt to find the girl. After connecting with her family, Picozzi brought them to City Hall on Friday for the ceremony.

At the ceremony, Underwood delivered another $202 in donations.

“Because of Kassidy’s amazing gesture, others were inspired to donate to the Mayor’s fundraiser yesterday, totaling $1,500,” the mayor’s office said.