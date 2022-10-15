WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business spent their Saturday giving back to veterans in a creative way.

“Operation Made,” a gift shop that sells products made by veterans, hosted a craft fair and cookout for locals.

The first fifty veterans who showed up were given free meals, according to the business’s Facebook page. Additionally, the shop also sold meals to anyone who wanted to stop by and check out the store.

“I’m honored to be this catalyst between the community and people who have served our country, and I can’t wait to see where this is gonna take us.” Said Nichole O’Brien, Owner of “Operation Made.”

O’Brien says she opened the gift shop four years ago and has always used it as a way to contribute to the military community.

“Within four years, we’ve infused over $250,000 into the pockets of military makers –nationwide,” said O’Brien.

“Operation Made” is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shop is located at 1060 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick.