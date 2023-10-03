WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick will soon relocate its 70-year-old Emergency Operations Center thanks to more than $530,000 in federal funding.

The Emergency Operations Center will be moved to the Warwick Fire Department’s newest station in the Potowomut neighborhood.

The city said its current home suffers from extremely costly structural, logistical and security issues that have built up over time, and lacks the infrastructure to prevent disruptions caused by acts of terrorism or catastrophic weather.

Rep. Seth Magaziner, who helped secure the funding, hopes this will improve the city’s emergency response times.

“When Rhode Islanders are in danger, they deserve swift assistance,” he said. “I am committed to supporting first responders in Congress and ensuring they are equipped with the tools they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Magaziner said the funding will also allow the Warwick Fire Department to purchase new state-of-the-art communications equipment, including signal receivers, radio consoles and a new computer server.