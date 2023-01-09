WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Warwick will be upgrading its sewer system with $1.5 million in federal funding secured by U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Reed and Whitehouse made the announcement Monday alongside Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and Warwick Sewer Authority (WSA) Executive Director Betty Anne Rogers. The plan, they said, is to replace the equipment that monitors the operations of the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

Doing so will not only improve water quality and public health, but also protect against cyber threats, according to Rogers.

“The thing that we are seeing nowadays with cybersecurity, it’s absolutely essential to ensure the systems are secure and protecting the infrastructure,” she explained. “While we have ours monitored regularly to make sure there aren’t any cybersecurity impacts, this newer system will better allow us to do that and be protective.”

“This is a strategic investment to ensure cleaner water and a cleaner environment,” Reed said. “These improvements to Warwick’s sewer system will help protect the health and safety of residents, businesses, and the community.”

The Warwick Sewer Authority was created in 1962 and covers nearly 400 miles of sanitary sewer lines and 49 sewage pump stations.

“Investments in infrastructure are investments in Rhode Island’s immediate and long-term success,” Whitehouse added.

Picozzi thanked Reed and Whitehouse for helping to secure the funding, saying it will “not only improve Warwick’s infrastructure and wastewater system, but keep our residents healthy.”