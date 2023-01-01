WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.

“Rocky Point means a lot to the residents of Warwick and all of Rhode Island,” said Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi. “I’m very excited, I grew up right here, and there were always fireworks.”

Picozzi also told 12 News that it took, “several months,” to organize the event and he thanked all those who helped the festivities run smoothly.

“I‘ve got a good team, the recreation department, the DPW (Department of Public Works), police and fire, everyone pitches in,” said Picozzi.

Sunday’s event also included music, raffles, giveaways, and local food trucks.

“They had tacos that were really good,” said Bill Cook of Cranston. “Overall, it’s just great to have everyone back out enjoying themselves,”