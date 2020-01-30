Warwick firefighters finalize new contract with city

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After working for more than a year and a half without a new contract, firefighters in Warwick have officially inked a new one that the mayor declared “a win for the taxpayer.”

The Warwick City Council recently approved the three-year contract which includes a reduction of two personal days, one holiday and four sick days. It also features the city’s first Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund to pay for post-employment benefits.

Mayor Joseph Solomon called the contract “cost-neutral,” adding that it will save the city more than $600,000 in the first year alone.

“I’m pleased to sign this contract today, which guarantees the city of Warwick’s ongoing financial health as well as the superb fire protection services that Warwick residents expect and deserve,” Solomon said Thursday.

“This contract is another responsible step to ensure our city’s financial health moving forward,” he added.

The new contract is backdated to July 1, 2019, and runs through June 30, 2022. The contract does not include a raise for the current fiscal year but will boost pay by 2% in the following two years of the deal.

The Warwick Firefighters Union is in support of the contract.