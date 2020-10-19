Warwick Fire Department to distribute free smoke detectors to residents

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ If you don’t have a working smoke detector and you’re a Warwick resident, you can soon get one for free.

The Warwick Fire Department will be distributing approximately 200 free smoke detectors to residents on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at its headquarters on Veterans Memorial Drive.

“In a fire, every second counts, and having a working smoke detector in a home will drastically improve the odds of families getting out safely. It’s the number one thing you can do to prevent a tragedy,” Warwick Fire Chief Peter McMichael said. “If this giveaway helps to save even one life, then it’s well worth it.”

The National Fire Protection Association reports that two-third of house fire deaths occur in homes that don’t have working smoke detectors.

“Smoke detectors save lives. My priority has always been keeping our residents safe, and smoke detectors are a key part of a family’s home safety plan,” Mayor Joseph Solomon said. “Our Warwick first responders truly care about our community and are always looking for ways to be involved and give back.”

Residents who want a free smoke detector can pull in front of the fire station apparatus doors, where members of the fire department will be distributing them.

