WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Fire Department has a new truck to assist with rescues and fighting fires.

Officials said it’s the first time in five years the department has had its own tower ladder truck, which was purchased using a FEMA grant.

The new truck has a bucket, which will help when firefighters have to remove a person from an upper floor.

“It’s vital for keeping residents safe,” Fire Chief Peter McMichael said. “We never know what we’re going to face. We could have a three-bedroom house fire or an apartment with 100 people in it that is three to four stories tall.”

“When we do get these fires, that’s often where we encounter a population that has special needs, maybe handicapped,” he added. “And when we try to bring someone like that out of a window if we have to, we can put them in a bucket rather than pull them down a ladder.”

The truck will be housed at the Appanaug Fire Station.