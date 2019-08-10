One person injured in Warwick boat fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One man was burned during a boat fire in Warwick that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky Saturday afternoon.

Flames engulfed the boat at the fuel loading dock of Fairwinds Marina shortly before 4:30 p.m. According to Warwick Fire Captain Tom Brady, a man in his 50’s suffered first- and second-degree burns to his hands, face, arms and legs when the boat went up in flames.

The boat was towed to shore so firefighters could continue to extinguish the blaze; the boat was later demolished.

The boat is still heavily on fire. Crews are securing it before getting to work. pic.twitter.com/uyUO7Rf8bO — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) August 10, 2019

Michael Elgar, a friend of the man who was hurt, told Eyewitness News the victim lived on the boat.

“It’s sad,” Elgar said. “It’s his home, it’s not just his sport vessel.”

He added, “His house just got burned down. It’s over there burned to a crisp.”

Elgar said his friend was diagnosed with terminal cancer two years ago and planned to live out the remainder of his life on the vessel.

“He wanted to live on the boat to, you know, live in peace and live a peaceful life until he died,” Elgar said. “His whole life was inside that boat. It’s sad. He’s helped a lot of people and now he’s gonna need the help.”

The State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.