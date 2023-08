Terry DiPetrillo (Courtesy: Warwick Police Department)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick Water Department employee was arrested last week and charged with simple assault, 12 News has learned.

Police said Terry DiPetrillo, 51, was taken into custody following a complaint from a coworker.

DiPetrillo currently serves as the water department’s division chief. 12 News reached out to the city regarding DePetrillo’s employment status but has not yet heard back.

He was released on a summons pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Sept. 7.