Warwick dog park shut down due to parvovirus

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A city dog park has been shut down due to a virus that can be harmful to pets.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Warwick Animal Shelter said, “The Warwick Dog Park will be closed until further notice due to a case of Parvovirus. Dogs under the age of 6 months, compromised dogs and dogs that are unvaccinated for Parvo are at the highest risk.”

According to PedMD.com, symptoms for parvovirus in dogs include:

  • Severe, bloody diarrhea
  • Lethargy
  • Anorexia
  • Fever
  • Vomiting
  • Severe weight loss

The Warwick Animal Shelter urges owners to take their dog to the vet immediately if they’re experiencing these symptoms.

