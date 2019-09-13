Warwick dog park shut down due to parvovirus

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A city dog park has been shut down due to a virus that can be harmful to pets.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Warwick Animal Shelter said, “The Warwick Dog Park will be closed until further notice due to a case of Parvovirus. Dogs under the age of 6 months, compromised dogs and dogs that are unvaccinated for Parvo are at the highest risk.”

IMPORTANT DOG HEALTH ALERT:The WARWICK dog park will be closed until further notice due to a case of Parvovirus. Dogs… Posted by Warwick Animal Shelter on Thursday, September 12, 2019

According to PedMD.com, symptoms for parvovirus in dogs include:

Severe, bloody diarrhea

Lethargy

Anorexia

Fever

Vomiting

Severe weight loss

The Warwick Animal Shelter urges owners to take their dog to the vet immediately if they’re experiencing these symptoms.