Warwick dog park shut down due to parvovirus

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A city dog park has been shut down due to a virus that can be harmful to pets.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Warwick Animal Shelter said, “The Warwick Dog Park will be closed until further notice due to a case of Parvovirus. Dogs under the age of 6 months, compromised dogs and dogs that are unvaccinated for Parvo are at the highest risk.”
According to PedMD.com, symptoms for parvovirus in dogs include:
- Severe, bloody diarrhea
- Lethargy
- Anorexia
- Fever
- Vomiting
- Severe weight loss
The Warwick Animal Shelter urges owners to take their dog to the vet immediately if they’re experiencing these symptoms.