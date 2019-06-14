Warwick dad pleads no contest in baby girl’s 2017 death

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A father charged in connection with his baby daughter’s death pleaded a no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter in Superior Court Friday.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, prosecutors were prepared to prove that Beeley was under the influence of drugs when he rolled over on top of his 7-month-old daughter – killing her.

Prosecutors said the child’s mother arrived at the family’s Airway Road home in Warwick on February 21, 2017 to find Beeley passed out on top of the child. Efforts by first responders to revive the child were unsuccessful.

Prosecutors said toxicology reports found Beeley had fentanyl, clonazepam, cocaine and methadone in his system.

Sentencing for Beeley will take place on a later date.