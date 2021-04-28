Rescue crews pull man out of water in Warwick

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man in Warwick seemingly fell into the water Wednesday morning.

Warwick Police Major Michael Gilbert said they received a report of a man possibly shellfishing at the end of Nausauket Road who appeared to have lost consciousness.

Police later learned the man was not shellfishing, according to Gilbert, but what actually happened remains unclear. He said at this time, it does not appear to be suspicious.

Rescue crews removed the man from the water and transported him to Kent County Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/23/21: Sid Wardell & Ricardo Pitts Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community