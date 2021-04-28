Rescue crews pull man out of water in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man in Warwick seemingly fell into the water Wednesday morning.

Warwick Police Major Michael Gilbert said they received a report of a man possibly shellfishing at the end of Nausauket Road who appeared to have lost consciousness.

Police later learned the man was not shellfishing, according to Gilbert, but what actually happened remains unclear. He said at this time, it does not appear to be suspicious.

Rescue crews removed the man from the water and transported him to Kent County Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.