Warwick crash victim dies; Woonsocket woman charged with DUI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket woman was charged with driving drunk for at least the third time following a deadly crash in Warwick last month.

Audriana Hill, 31, was arrested Thursday on several charges including DUI of liquor, .15 BAC or greater (third or subsequent offense), according to Warwick police.

Hill and another driver, identified as Caleb Winfrey, 25, were involved in a crash on Route 2 at West Natick Road on the evening of Dec. 7.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries, and Winfrey eventually died on Dec. 23, police said Friday.

Hill was taken into custody as a result of an investigation by Warwick police. She was arraigned in court Thursday on the DUI charge, along with driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license (third or subsequent offense), DUI of liquor or drugs resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in death, and reckless driving.

Police said she was released on $50,000 surety bond.