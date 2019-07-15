Warwick city leaders to discuss budget at meeting

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick city council is scheduled to meet Monday night to discuss the city budget and provide an opportunity for public input about the proposed budget cuts.

The city and school system have not reached an agreement on funding for next year.

Tensions rose back in June when city leaders voted on budget cuts and eliminated school clubs, textbooks, and sports programs.

Attorney and former judge Bob Flanders spoke at a Warwick Financial Crisis Committee meeting in June. Flanders served as a receiver for Central Falls when the city went bankrupt in 2012.

Flanders spoke to Warwick residents last month about how the city can move forward.

“The job of the receiver and the bankruptcy court is to come up with a balanced budget that the city can afford,” Flanders explained last month.

“If that means slashing pensions by as much as 50 % which was done in Central Falls, if it means restructuring all the agreements with active employees to eliminate these ‘Cadillac’ healthcare plans and put in place plants that are more commensurate with what happens in the private sector, then that will be upheld.”

There has been a verbal commitment from Mayor Joseph Solomon to give students sports programs back, however, it has not translated to policy yet.