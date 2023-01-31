WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick City Council has approved a new three-year agreement with the firefighters’ union in the city.

Many residents came out Monday night to give their opinion at the more than three-hour-long meeting.

The contract gives union firefighters a 10% raise over three years, increases their caps on prescription drug costs, and increases their annual clothing allowance.

Supporters of the contract say it gives the department competitive wages to help recruit and keep current firefighters.

Those who oppose say it could cost taxpayers too much money.