WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police said they responded to St. Peter’s Church on Fair St. in Warwick Saturday after they were told there was a “suspicious item” in the wooded area surrounding the church.

As a precaution, police evacuated the building and searched the area for any additional items; none were found.

Members of the Rhode Island Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to assist and further investigate the item.

After investigation, officials determined the item was safe and the scene was secure.

Authorities said the item was taken to the state fire marshal’s headquarters for further analysis.