WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — According to Warwick Mayor Frank Piccozzi’s office, the fireworks event scheduled for Saturday night has been canceled.

Mayor Picozzi spoke to the pyrotechnic and he said there could be safety concerns with the expected wind and other conditions this evening.

There is no rain date set as of yet, however Picozzi has spoken with the president of the Gaspee Committee and they’re discussing rescheduling their event that was canceled today, and may try to have the fireworks event on that date.