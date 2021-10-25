Warwick buses regularly scheduled for a week as union negotiations continue

WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) — Warwick school buses are scheduled to roll out as normal starting Monday morning.

The bus company First Student says they and the drivers union members agreed to a one-week extension allowing for further contract negotiations, and not disrupting student transportation.

Both parties failed to reach negotiate a new contract on October 21, and union members had voted in favor of going on strike if an agreement could not be reached. A union representative told 12 News that it typically takes two weeks to prepare for a strike because it needs to be approved by national leadership.

First Student said in a statement they are committed to reaching an agreement with the union and will remain at the bargaining table in good faith as long as it takes.

At the beginning of October, Warwick Parents were told last minute that the buses would not be picking up their children due to a “union labor issue.”