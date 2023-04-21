WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has shut down a decades-old bridge in Warwick after it was found to be unsafe for car travel.

The Old Warwick Avenue Bridge had carried traffic over Buckeye Brook since 1950, according to RIDOT. It connects Sandy Lane to Warwick Avenue and parallels the more often-used Warwick Avenue Bridge.

Only a few hundred vehicles use the bridge each day, RIDOT said, adding that it will remain open to pedestrians and bike riders.

The state-owned bridge was showing “advanced signs of deterioration,” according to RIDOT. The agency said it’s now working with the city to decide its future.