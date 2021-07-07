Warwick blueberry farm says their field was ‘picked out’ on opening day

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A local blueberry farm is closed for the rest of the week after their fields were picked bare on their first day open for the season.

Rocky Point Farm kicked off blueberry-picking season Monday, and that day alone, the farm claims visitors picked 800 pounds of berries.

The farm posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that they’ve decided to close for the next few days to “let the berries ripen up.”

“We are picked out,” the farm wrote. “There is a lot of green berries but not much blue to be found.”

The farm intends to reopen on Sunday and will be providing further updates on social media.

Once the farm reopens, visitors will be able to pick blueberries for the next six weeks, since they typically close for the season in August.

The farm will be open from 7 a.m. to noon every day except Fridays, which is when the farm will let the field rest so more berries can ripen. The field will also be open from 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays.